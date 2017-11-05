Washington Wizards' John Wall out vs. Toronto Raptors with sprained left shoulder

TORONTO (AP) -- Washington Wizards guard John Wall will miss Sunday night's game at Toronto because of a sprained left shoulder.

The four-time All-Star is expected to return Tuesday night when the Wizards host the Dallas Mavericks.

Wall, who is averaging 20.5 points and 10.4 assists, was injured in a collision with Cleveland's Channing Frye in the third quarter of Friday night's 130-122 loss to Cleveland. Wall finished the game, but left the arena with his arm in a sling.

Coach Scott Brooks said there was "nothing of long-term concern" with Wall's shoulder. Brooks said the eight-year veteran "probably should be ready to go" against Dallas.

Brooks said Tim Frazier, who sprained his left wrist when he took a charge Friday, will start in Wall's place against the Raptors. The Wizards have lost for of five.