Report: Eric Bledsoe to return to Phoenix Suns team facilities

Nov 5, 2017 2:33 PM ET

The Suns guard reportedly won't re-join his teammates during use of the team facilities.

It has been nearly two weeks since the Phoenix Suns sent home guard Eric Bledsoe after he stated his desires to leave Phoenix on Twitter. As Suns GM Ryan McDonough searches for a trade partner to acquire Bledsoe, it seems the two sides have come to a temporary resolution. 

Shams Charania of Yahoo Sports reports Eric Bledsoe will return to Suns team facilities and work out with staff members this week.

Bledsoe reportedly still won't re-join the team. He will use the facilities to stay in shape as the Suns wait for the right trade offer. The Suns could wait until Dec. 15 when players who were signed this offseason become eligible to trade. 

The Bucks, Nuggets and Knicks all have reported interest in Bledsoe. The Pistons also have reported interest, but coach Stan Van Gundy refuted those reports on Friday

Bledsoe averaged 21.1 points, 6.3 assists and 4.8 rebounds in 66 games last season. The 27-year-old point guard played with the LA Clippers for three seasons before joining Phoenix in 2013. 

