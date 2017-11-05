Carmelo Anthony ejected for Flagrant 2 foul

Carmelo Anthony was assessed a Flagrant 2 foul after he collided with Jusuf Nurkic on a drive to the basket during Sunday night's Thunder-Blazers game.

Anthony appeared to double-pump while hanging in the air in an attempt to avoid a shot block from Nurkic when his elbow made contact with Nurkic's face.

Melo was ejected for this 🤔 pic.twitter.com/kj0rJEBRPs — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) November 6, 2017

Nurkic was intially whistled for the foul, but after the officials reviewed the play, it was determined that Anthony used his elbow to iniate contact. Instead of an and-one, Anthony received a Flagrant 2, which results in an automatic ejection.

Anthony left the game with 4:26 remaining in the third quarter. He had 15 points and six rebounds.