Carmelo Anthony ejected for Flagrant 2 foul

From staff reports

Nov 5, 2017 11:18 PM ET

Carmelo Anthony was assessed a Flagrant 2 foul after he collided with Jusuf Nurkic on a drive to the basket during Sunday night's Thunder-Blazers game.

Anthony appeared to double-pump while hanging in the air in an attempt to avoid a shot block from Nurkic when his elbow made contact with Nurkic's face.

Nurkic was intially whistled for the foul, but after the officials reviewed the play, it was determined that Anthony used his elbow to iniate contact. Instead of an and-one, Anthony received a Flagrant 2, which results in an automatic ejection.

Anthony left the game with 4:26 remaining in the third quarter. He had 15 points and six rebounds.

Copyright © 2017 NBA Media Ventures, LLC. All rights reserved.

Privacy Policy | Accessibility and Closed Caption | Terms of Use |

NBA.com is part of Turner Sports Digital, part of the Turner Sports & Entertainment Digital Network.

Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. A Time Warner Company.