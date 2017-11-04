Washington Wizards guard John Wall injures shoulder, leaves game with sling

John Wall injured his shoulder in the second half of Friday night's game against Cleveland.

The All-Star point guard slammed into a pick set by Channing Frye and immediately went to the floor, clutching his right shoulder. He needed a couple minutes before deciding to attempt the two free throws from the resulting foul.

"Usually I can get up off the ground, but I couldn't get off the ground," Wall told reporters after the game. "My arm went dead."

Wall ultimately stayed on the floor for the rest of the game, finishing with 13 points, 15 assists and six rebounds in 38 minutes of play. Afterwards, however, he had his arm wrapped in a sling and admitted to reporters that his shoulder was "on fire." He underwent X-rays but had yet to receive the results.

“I shouldn’t have been out there, but I’m trying to compete,” Wall said. “I told them just to give me some spray and try to play through it.”

The Wizards, who lost 130-122 and gave up 57 points to LeBron James, will next play at Toronto on Sunday.