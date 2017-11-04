Report: Cleveland Cavaliers' Derrick Rose on minutes restriction throughout season

Cavaliers guard Derrick Rose will reportedly be put on a minutes restriction throughout the season. The plan is for Rose to stay in the range of 28-31 minutes, according to ESPN's Dave McMemanim, who says the limit will remain in place no matter how well he's playing.

Acknowledging his past injuries, Rose says he understands the team's decision.

"Let me say, for one, I'm just happy to be a part of this team, part of something that I think is special," Rose said, per McMenamin. "A minute restriction, there's nothing I can do about that. But with me having all these injuries in my past, I'm kind of used to it. But whatever the team sees and the staff sees and they want me to do, that's what I'm going to cooperate with and just go about it the right way."

Rose is currently battling a left ankle injury, which has caused him to miss four games this season. Both significant and minor injuries have sidelined Rose over the course of the past six years, and as the former MVP states, knowing that he's "never played in June" played a role in the cautious approach.

Offensively, Rose has been solid in the starting lineup while the team awaits a healthy Isaiah Thomas, who is projected to take over lead point guard duties when he returns. That, one would expect, will naturally keep Rose's minutes down.

He is making the most of his current opportunity, however, averaging 16.0 points per game on 28.6 minutes and was an early spark to the Cavaliers most recent win. Rose scored 13 points in the first quarter (finished with 20) on Friday as Cleveland earned a road win in D.C.

"Oh, he was big time," said LeBron James, who erupted for 57 points. "Big time. Very springy, had his jump shot going. He can get in the paint. He just had a bounce in his step. Even though he would like to be out there more, everything he gave us tonight was huge, and we needed it."

Rose and the Cavs next play Sunday against Atlanta (3:30 ET, League Pass).