Report: Mark Cuban wants Draymond Green to apologize to NBA

One week ago, Draymond Green made his feelings felt on Instagram following controversial comments by NFL team owner Bob McNair.

Now, according to a report from ESPN's Tim MacMahon, Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban wants the Warriors forward to apologize.

Cuban did not dispute the wrongfulness of McNair's initial statement, which included referencing NFL players as "inmates." The Mavericks owner, however, took issue with Green's response, which questioned the title of team "owner."

"For him to try to turn it into something it's not is wrong," Cuban told ESPN. "He owes the NBA an apology. I think he does, because to try to create some connotation that owning equity in a company that you busted your ass for is the equivalent of ownership in terms of people, that's just wrong. That's just wrong in every which way."

This isn't the first time Cuban and Green have engaged in a war of words. As the 2016 NBA playoffs were underway, the Mavericks owner said he did not consider Green to be a superstar, saying, "Draymond, he makes all the players around him better, but I don't think he goes anywhere in the league and wins 50 games."