LeBron James scores 57, surpasses 29,000 career points

LeBron James continues to churn out milestones in an already historic career.

The Cleveland Cavaliers star passed the 29,000 career points mark on Friday night at Washington, becoming just the seventh player in NBA history to do so. At 32 years old, he is the youngest player in league history to reach that milestone, edging Kobe Bryant (33 years, 199 days) by a fair margin.

In the process, James also passed Kevin Garnett and former Celtics great John Havlicek for 11th on the all-time field goals made list. In addition, the four-time Kia MVP came up with two early steals to pass former All-Star forward Shawn Marion for 18th place on the NBA all-time steals list.

As if all that were not enough, the three-time NBA champion also logged his 800th consecutive regular season game of double-digit scoring, ranking just second behind Michael Jordan (866). He only needed 10 points for that accomplishment. He surpassed 50 late in the fourth quarter for the 11th 50-point game of his career, ultimately finishing with 57 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists.