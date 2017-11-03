Lakers forward Larry Nance Jr. breaks hand against Portland Trail Blazers

High-flying Lakers forward Larry Nance Jr. suffered a broken left hand during Thursday night's game at Portland.

The 24-year-old appeared to injury himself while contesting Caleb Swanigan at the rim. After committing a foul, Nance Jr. immediately grabbed his left hand and was promptly subbed out of the game.

Larry Nance Jr. injures his left hand on Thursday at Portland.

Nance Jr. exited the game with seven points, five rebounds and one block in 19 minutes of play. Entering the contest, the third-year forward was averaging career highs in points (11.1), rebounds (7.9) and steals (1.6) per contest. 

