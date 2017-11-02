Reports: Detroit Pistons may be interested in acquiring Eric Bledsoe

Eric Bledsoe remains a member of the Phoenix Suns in name only, it seems, as team brass are shopping him in trades. The last we heard from Suns GM Ryan McDonough is that the team has no timetable its operating on for trading Bledsoe.

While the Suns parse through potential deals, reports are circulating that the Detroit Pistons may be interested in Bledsoe. According to both Marc Stein of The New York Times and Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.com, the Pistons would likely be moving guard Reggie Jackson in any potential deals involving Bledsoe.

Wojnarowski reports that the Suns would prefer to have a third team join in the deal if they were to engage the Pistons in a guard swap.

League sources say Detroit should be added to the list of teams showing interest in Eric Bledsoe, but any deal would surely depend (CONT') — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) November 2, 2017

But any Bledsoe-to-Detroit deal would likely depend on what the Pistons would attach to Reggie Jackson to sell the Suns on doing such a swap — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) November 2, 2017

The Suns prefer a third team to take on Reggie Jackson in any potential Eric Bledsoe deal with the Pistons, league sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) November 2, 2017