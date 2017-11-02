Around The League
Reports: Detroit Pistons may be interested in acquiring Eric Bledsoe

From NBA Twitter reports

Nov 2, 2017 1:15 PM ET

Eric Bledsoe has played in three games this season.

Eric Bledsoe remains a member of the Phoenix Suns in name only, it seems, as team brass are shopping him in trades. The last we heard from Suns GM Ryan McDonough is that the team has no timetable its operating on for trading Bledsoe.

While the Suns parse through potential deals, reports are circulating that the Detroit Pistons may be interested in Bledsoe. According to both Marc Stein of The New York Times and Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.com, the Pistons would likely be moving guard Reggie Jackson in any potential deals involving Bledsoe.

Wojnarowski reports that the Suns would prefer to have a third team join in the deal if they were to engage the Pistons in a guard swap.

 

