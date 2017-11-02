One Team, One Stat -- Portland Trail Blazers struggle to convert in restricted area

THE STAT

The Blazers rank last in field goal percentage in the restricted area at 47 percent.

THE CONTEXT

This isn't anything new. The Blazers ranked 28th in restricted-area field goal percentage last season and 16th (out of 16 teams) in the 2017 playoffs. Still, shooting less than 50 percent within a few feet of the basket is pretty brutal. The league average last season was 61 percent, giving restricted area shots the highest value (1.22 points per attempt) on the floor.



There are six players who have shot less than 50 percent on at least 25 shots in the restricted area, and three of the six - Maurice Harkless (45 percent), Damian Lillard (47 percent) and Jusuf Nurkic (48 percent) are in Blazers' starting lineup. A fourth starter - C.J. McCollum (7-for-20) - has been the third worst shooter in the restricted area among 128 players with at least 20 attempts. The fifth starter - Al-Farouq Aminu (10-for-18) - is also below the league average.

The Blazers get a good percentage of their shots in the restricted area, and part of that total is tip-in and put-back attempts. The Blazers are tied for second in offensive rebounding percentage and lead the league in the percentage of their possessions that are put-backs, according to Synergy play-type tracking.

The quality of those shots can vary. Some tip-ins are more controlled than others.

Even at 47 percent, the Blazers' restricted-area shots are worth more than their shots between the restricted area and the 3-point line, on which they've shot a better-than-average 36 percent. McCollum has been one of the league's best shooters on non-restricted-area 2-point shots, but over the course of his career his layups (shot at 52 percent) have still been worth more than his other twos (46 percent).

Still, an inability to get easy points at the rim puts more pressure on the Blazers to make jumpers. Since the start of last season, the Blazers are 33-17 when they've had an *effective field goal percentage of 50 percent or better on shots from outside the paint, and 12-28 when they haven't.

* Effective field goal percentage = (FGM + (0.5 * 3PM)) / FGA

The Blazers have missed seven of their eight shots in the restricted area with the game within five points in the last five minutes. That makes for some frustrating moments.

Through Wednesday, Portland ranks 26th in overall effective field goal percentage (48.5 percent), even though its ranks sixth from outside the paint (52.5 percent). The Blazers' restricted-area shooting should rise above 50 percent in the next few weeks, but their inability to finish will continue to haunt them from time to time.

THE VIDEO

Below is a possession where Nurkic sets three screens. The final one frees Evan Turner for a foul-line jumper and draws Alex Len to the ball, which allows Nurkic to get rebounding position under the basket. But he misses the tip.



Fairly simple, but also a prototypical Blazers miss in the restricted area. Another common theme among their misses is Lillard going with the high degree of difficulty (bonus missed tip-in from Harkless)...

• NBA.com/stats Video:Watch the Blazers shoot 9-for-22 in the restricted area against the Clippers on Oct. 26