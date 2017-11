New weekly co-host Greg Anthony joins me for a conversation with Hawks CEO Steve Koonin about re-branding an NBA franchise, building an arena for the future, reaching a younger generation, cricket tacos, and much more.

Then John Schuhmann stops by for a trivia question about which player is the most improved after two weeks.

* * *

