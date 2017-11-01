Reports: Cleveland Cavaliers forward Tristan Thompson leaves arena on crutches

Cavaliers forward Tristan Thompson was seen leaving Quicken Loans on crutches following Wednesday's 124-107 loss to the Pacers, according to multiple media reports.

Thompson left the game with a strained left calf. Jason Lloyd of the Athletic reported via Twitter that Thompson appeared to have a wrap or brace on his left leg while leaving the arena. Per NBA.com's David Aldridge, Thompson will have an MRI on Thursday.

Thompson finished with two points and seven rebound in 14 minutes. He entered Wednesday's game averaging career lows in points (4.7), rebounds (6.0) and minutes (22.6) per game.

The Cavaliers' fourth straight loss dropped them to 3-5, a mark from which only seven teams have ever recovered to reach the Finals.