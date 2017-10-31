Utah Jazz forward Joe Johnson out at least two weeks with wrist injury

Associated Press

Oct 31, 2017 7:49 PM ET

SALT LAKE CITY - Utah Jazz forward Joe Johnson will miss at least two weeks with a right wrist injury.

The 17-year veteran had an MRI on Tuesday that found tendon instability in his right wrist. He suffered the injury during a 104-89 victory over the Dallas Mavericks on Monday and will be reevaluated in two weeks.

Johnson averaged 6.3 points, 2.7 rebounds and 1.6 assists in the first seven games. He was struggling with his shot, hitting just 39.1 percent from the field and 11.8 percent from 3-point range. The poor numbers are simply considered a slow start.

The Jazz began using Johnson as a sharp-shooting power forward last season. Jonas Jerebko is most likely to pick up minutes, though he's only played four in two games in his first season with Utah.

