Shaquille O'Neal makes debut as late-night TV host

Known more for his scoring, rebounding and halftime analysis, Shaquille O'Neal handed out a big assist Monday night by guest-hosting Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Kimmel recruited some of his celebrity friends to cover for him this week while he prepares for his infant son's second heart surgery. The procedure was originally set to happen this week but was delayed.

I am thankful for and excited to see my dear @SHAQ guest-hosting my show tonight and making my desk look tiny — Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) October 31, 2017



Shaq dubbed himself "Arsenio Tall" as he delivered a monologue full of zingers, including at dig a Magic Johnson and his short-lived Magic Hour.