Shaquille O'Neal makes debut as late-night TV host

NBA.com staff reports

Oct 31, 2017 1:14 AM ET

Heeeere's Shaq!

Known more for his scoring, rebounding and halftime analysis, Shaquille O'Neal handed out a big assist Monday night by guest-hosting Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Kimmel recruited some of his celebrity friends to cover for him this week while he prepares for his infant son's second heart surgery. The procedure was originally set to happen this week but was delayed.


Shaq dubbed himself "Arsenio Tall" as he delivered a monologue full of zingers, including at dig a Magic Johnson and his short-lived Magic Hour.


Shaq was his typical animated and affable self while interviewing actress Mila Kunis and comedian Aisha Tyler. Also stepping in for Kimmel this week will be musician Dave Grohl, actress Jennifer Lawrence and actor Channing Tatum.

You can catch Shaq in his usual spot Thursday night on TNT's Inside the NBA.

