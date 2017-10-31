OKC prepares to face Giannis and young Bucks in Milwaukee tonight

3:10 Play NBA TV previews the Bucks-Thunder matchup on Players Only tonight.

* Tonight on NBA TV: Thunder vs. Bucks (8 ET)

Two of the league's most dominant players face off for the first time this season on NBA TV tonight.

The reigning Kia MVP Russell Westbrook is off to another stat-filled start to the season with averages of 20.8 points, 12.2 assists and 9.8 rebounds for the Oklahoma City Thunder (3-3). Westbrook is must-watch TV every time he takes the floor, even as he learns to play alongside new teammates Paul George and Carmelo Anthony.

For the Bucks (4-2), 22-year-old Giannis Antetokounmpo has played like the early-season Kia MVP favorite with averages of 34.7 points, 10.7 rebounds, 5.5 assists, and 2.0 steals. He's shooting 63.1 percent from the field, with 68.3 percent of his shots coming in the paint. If you haven't watched Giannis yet this season, you're missing out on one of the most unique players in recent NBA history.

Watch these two superstars lead their squads during Players Only coverage on NBA TV tonight. After the Thunder-Bucks game, stay tuned for Pistons vs. Lakers from Los Angeles (10:30 ET, NBA TV).