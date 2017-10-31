NBA teams, players get into Halloween spirit

Halloween is seemingly made for the NBA Twitter-verse, where teams and players give fans an inside look at just how they spent the day whether they were playing tonight or not.

As such, here's a look at some of the best social media moments from Halloween around the NBA.

* * *

A couple of Chicago Bulls got dressed up for the flight to Miami ...

Sam Dekker of the LA Clippers paid tribute to a photo of himself that was surprisingly foretelling ...

Happy Halloween from a young sam who dreamed of being an NBA player in every 31st of October 🎃 pic.twitter.com/4UKpjCxOl2 — Sam Dekker (@dekker) October 31, 2017

Of course, the Cavs busted out some awesome costumes at LeBron James' annual Halloween party ...

LeBron as Pennywise is absolutely terrifying. 🎈🤡🎈



(via kingjames/IG) #Halloweenpic.twitter.com/Bb4k4xLICj — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) October 31, 2017

The Dallas Mavericks + "The Walking Dead" ...

A trip down Halloween memory lane with the Hawks ...

Which of our players went all out for Halloween as ninja? Find out 😂 pic.twitter.com/hZH5ZcjuxZ — Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) October 31, 2017

Some team bonding on the road for the Thunder with (surprise!) a horror movie showing ...

Kings' kid reporters dig deep for some Halloween answers ...

The @sacbee_news Kid Reporters find out the team's favorite scary movies, costumes, and what gave Garrett nightmares 👻 pic.twitter.com/dpSJS9mBMW — Sacramento Kings (@SacramentoKings) October 29, 2017

Creative costumes in Salt Lake City ...

* * *