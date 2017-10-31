NBA teams, players get into Halloween spirit

Halloween is seemingly made for the NBA Twitter-verse, where teams and players give fans an inside look at just how they spent the day whether they were playing tonight or not.
As such, here's a look at some of the best social media moments from Halloween around the NBA.
* * *
A couple of Chicago Bulls got dressed up for the flight to Miami ...
Flying out to Miami in style. #Halloween2017pic.twitter.com/paln8nMrQZ— Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) October 31, 2017
Sam Dekker of the LA Clippers paid tribute to a photo of himself that was surprisingly foretelling ...
Happy Halloween from a young sam who dreamed of being an NBA player in every 31st of October 🎃 pic.twitter.com/4UKpjCxOl2— Sam Dekker (@dekker) October 31, 2017
Of course, the Cavs busted out some awesome costumes at LeBron James' annual Halloween party ...
Happy Halloween! 👻🎃— Cleveland Cavaliers (@cavs) October 31, 2017
(📸: @Channing_Frye) pic.twitter.com/iUyxgH001o
LeBron as Pennywise is absolutely terrifying. 🎈🤡🎈— NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) October 31, 2017
(via kingjames/IG) #Halloweenpic.twitter.com/Bb4k4xLICj
YOOOOOO @TheRealJRSmith and @kevinlove are killing it!!!! pic.twitter.com/D9mfIdqdtu— DJ Steph Floss (@djstephfloss) October 31, 2017
Couple costume idea: Milli Vanilli— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) October 31, 2017
Featuring @itsgabrielleu & @DwyaneWadepic.twitter.com/0Rlv7LVkzl
The Dallas Mavericks + "The Walking Dead" ...
Happy Halloween from your Dallas Mavs! #ZombieMavs 👻🎃👀 pic.twitter.com/rf7CRGCYTU— Dallas Mavericks (@dallasmavs) October 31, 2017
A trip down Halloween memory lane with the Hawks ...
Which of our players went all out for Halloween as ninja? Find out 😂 pic.twitter.com/hZH5ZcjuxZ— Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) October 31, 2017
Some team bonding on the road for the Thunder with (surprise!) a horror movie showing ...
🎃 #HalloweenEve on the road. A team trip to see #JigsawMovie. #ThunderBasketballpic.twitter.com/HdB8i5boCx— OKC THUNDER (@okcthunder) October 31, 2017
Kings' kid reporters dig deep for some Halloween answers ...
The @sacbee_news Kid Reporters find out the team's favorite scary movies, costumes, and what gave Garrett nightmares 👻 pic.twitter.com/dpSJS9mBMW— Sacramento Kings (@SacramentoKings) October 29, 2017
Creative costumes in Salt Lake City ...
Trick or treat! 🎃🎃🎃— Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) October 29, 2017
via @rickyrubio9 IG story pic.twitter.com/ncxKwEUxhE
* * *