NBA teams, players get into Halloween spirit

NBA.com staff reports

Oct 31, 2017 2:53 PM ET

The Cleveland Cavaliers didn't hold back on their Halloween costumes this year.

Halloween is seemingly made for the NBA Twitter-verse, where teams and players give fans an inside look at just how they spent the day whether they were playing tonight or not.

As such, here's a look at some of the best social media moments from Halloween around the NBA.

A couple of Chicago Bulls got dressed up for the flight to Miami ...

Sam Dekker of the LA Clippers paid tribute to a photo of himself that was surprisingly foretelling ...

Of course, the Cavs busted out some awesome costumes at LeBron James' annual Halloween party ...

The Dallas Mavericks + "The Walking Dead" ...

A trip down Halloween memory lane with the Hawks ...

Some team bonding on the road for the Thunder with (surprise!) a horror movie showing ...

Kings' kid reporters dig deep for some Halloween answers ...

Creative costumes in Salt Lake City ...

1:39
Anthony Davis and DeMarcus Cousins braved a haunted house together.

 

