On this week's episode, we travel to The Big Easy to talk with jazz luminaries Kermit Ruffins and Irvin Mayfield about their music, the New Orleans Pelicans, and more.

Then NBA.com and TNT's David Aldridge takes us on a journey through his remarkable career, from high school to American University to the Basketball Hall of Fame.

* * *

Subscribe on Apple Podcasts or iHeart Radio for more NBA Soundsystem all season long. And don't forget to leave a rating and review!