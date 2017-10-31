Reports: Philadelphia 76ers decide to not exercise Okafor's fourth-year option

The Philadelphia 76ers have decided to not exercise the fourth-year option for Jahlil Okafor, according to ESPN.

Okafor joins Anthony Bennett (2013) and Hasheem Thabeet (2009) as the only players drafted in the top three to not have their fourth-year team options exercised. Unless traded by Philadelphia, the 21-year-old center will become a free agent this summer.

Before this season began, there was talk from Philadelphia's brass that Okafor would get "every opportunity" to play and prove himself. Shortly thereafter came an article with Okafor on SBNation.com in which he openly questioned his future with the team.

To date, Okafor has appeared in just one game for the 76ers in 2017-18, a 22-minute, 10-point stint in a 128-94 blowout loss to the Toronto Raptors on Oct. 21.

Philadelphia exercised options for guard-forward Ben Simmons, forward Dario Šarić, guard-forward Timothé Luwawu-Cabarrot, and guard-forward Justin Anderson on Tuesday afternoon.