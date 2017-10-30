LeBron James hosts annual Halloween party

NBA.com staff reports

Oct 30, 2017 10:45 PM ET

LeBron James hosted his annual Halloween party Monday night from his home in Akron, Ohio, with several Cleveland Cavaliers teammates in attendance.

As always, the costumes were spectacular. LeBron went as Pennywise, Kevin Love as Sting (the wrestler), JR Smith as a Conehead, Dwyane Wade as Milli (or perhaps Vanilli) and Isaiah Thomas as Eazy-E.

 

 

 

 

After the Cavs' third straight loss Sunday night, coach Tyronn Lue told reporters his players need to "get their spirits right."

Perhaps a night of fun is just what LeBron & Co. need to turn their season around.

Copyright © 2017 NBA Media Ventures, LLC. All rights reserved.

Privacy Policy | Accessibility and Closed Caption | Terms of Use |

NBA.com is part of Turner Sports Digital, part of the Turner Sports & Entertainment Digital Network.

Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. A Time Warner Company.