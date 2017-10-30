LeBron James hosts annual Halloween party

LeBron James hosted his annual Halloween party Monday night from his home in Akron, Ohio, with several Cleveland Cavaliers teammates in attendance.

As always, the costumes were spectacular. LeBron went as Pennywise, Kevin Love as Sting (the wrestler), JR Smith as a Conehead, Dwyane Wade as Milli (or perhaps Vanilli) and Isaiah Thomas as Eazy-E.

LeBron as Pennywise is absolutely terrifying. 🎈🤡🎈



(via kingjames/IG) #Halloweenpic.twitter.com/Bb4k4xLICj — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) October 31, 2017

After the Cavs' third straight loss Sunday night, coach Tyronn Lue told reporters his players need to "get their spirits right."

Perhaps a night of fun is just what LeBron & Co. need to turn their season around.