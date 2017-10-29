Washington Wizards' Carrick Felix, Markieff Morris suspended; three others fined

NEW YORK -- Washington Wizards guard Carrick Felix and forward Markieff Morris have each been suspended one game without pay for leaving the bench area during an altercation, it was announced today by Kiki VanDeWeghe, Executive Vice President, Basketball Operations.

The incident, which Wizards guard Bradley Beal initiated against Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green by grabbing him around the neck, occurred with 19.5 seconds remaining in the second quarter of the Warriors' 120-117 win over the Wizards on Friday, Oct. 27 at Oracle Arena.

Beal was ejected for initiating the incident and has been fined $50,000. Green, who continued the incident by confronting Beal and failing to disengage from him, was ejected for fighting, and has been fined $25,000.

In addition, Wizards forward Kelly Oubre Jr. has been fined $15,000 for aggressively entering the altercation.

Felix and Morris will serve their suspensions in the next regular season games for which they are eligible and physically able to play.