Philadelphia 76ers announce rookie guard Markelle Fultz out indefinitely

NBA.com staff reports

Oct 29, 2017 4:23 PM ET

Sixers' No. 1 pick Markelle Fultz has played in four games this season.

The Philadelphia 76ers announced that rookie point guard Markelle Fultz will be out indefinitely with soreness and scapular muscle imbalance in his right shoulder.

Doctors confirmed that there is no structural impairment to the shoulder, and he will continue his physiotherapy treatment and will be reevaluated in three weeks

Fultz, the No. 1 pick in the 2017 NBA draft, has had problems with his shoulder all season that have greatly affected his free-throw mechanics. Fultz's form has been widely mocked as his shots clanked off the backboard.

Fultz has struggled to begin the season, averaging 6.0 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.8 assists in 18.9 minutes. Through four games, Fultz is shooting just 33 percent on field goals (9-for-27), 50 percent on free throws (6-for-12) and he has yet to attempt a 3-point shot.

Copyright © 2017 NBA Media Ventures, LLC. All rights reserved.

Privacy Policy | Accessibility and Closed Caption | Terms of Use |

NBA.com is part of Turner Sports Digital, part of the Turner Sports & Entertainment Digital Network.

Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. A Time Warner Company.