Philadelphia 76ers announce rookie guard Markelle Fultz out indefinitely

The Philadelphia 76ers announced that rookie point guard Markelle Fultz will be out indefinitely with soreness and scapular muscle imbalance in his right shoulder.

Doctors confirmed that there is no structural impairment to the shoulder, and he will continue his physiotherapy treatment and will be reevaluated in three weeks

Fultz, the No. 1 pick in the 2017 NBA draft, has had problems with his shoulder all season that have greatly affected his free-throw mechanics. Fultz's form has been widely mocked as his shots clanked off the backboard.

Fultz has struggled to begin the season, averaging 6.0 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.8 assists in 18.9 minutes. Through four games, Fultz is shooting just 33 percent on field goals (9-for-27), 50 percent on free throws (6-for-12) and he has yet to attempt a 3-point shot.