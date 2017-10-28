Utah Jazz rookie Donovan Mitchell soars over Los Angeles Lakers' Lonzo Ball for epic putback slam

This is what Jazz fans were hoping for when Utah drafted Donovan Mitchell with the 13th pick in the 2017 NBA Draft.

Late in the third quarter, Alec Burks pulled up for a transition 3-pointer that clanged off the rim. Stationed on the perimeter on the opposite side of the court, Mitchell ran toward the basket and soared above fellow rookies Lonzo Ball and Kyle Kuzma for the thunderous slam.

Mitchell finished with 22 points, three rebounds, two assists and three steals in Utah's 96-81 victory over the Lakers.