Utah Jazz rookie Donovan Mitchell soars over Los Angeles Lakers' Lonzo Ball for epic putback slam

NBA.com staff reports

Oct 28, 2017 11:35 PM ET

0:23

Donovan Mitchell's breakout game includes 22 points and a dunk of the year candidate.

This is what Jazz fans were hoping for when Utah drafted Donovan Mitchell with the 13th pick in the 2017 NBA Draft.

Late in the third quarter, Alec Burks pulled up for a transition 3-pointer that clanged off the rim. Stationed on the perimeter on the opposite side of the court, Mitchell ran toward the basket and soared above fellow rookies Lonzo Ball and Kyle Kuzma for the thunderous slam.

Mitchell finished with 22 points, three rebounds, two assists and three steals in Utah's 96-81 victory over the Lakers.

Copyright © 2017 NBA Media Ventures, LLC. All rights reserved.

Privacy Policy | Accessibility and Closed Caption | Terms of Use |

NBA.com is part of Turner Sports Digital, part of the Turner Sports & Entertainment Digital Network.

Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. A Time Warner Company.