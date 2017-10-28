Russell Westbrook logs triple-double against Chicago Bulls, now has one against every NBA team

If Russell Westbrook gets a triple-double against you, don't worry. Everyone knows how you feel. Literally.

The reigning NBA Kia Most Valuable Player didn't just log his third triple-double of the 2017-18 season on Saturday. By amassing 12 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists midway through the third quarter at Chicago, Westbrook achieved something no one else has done before: recording a triple-double against all 29 opposing teams in the NBA. The Bulls were the only team against which the 6-3 guard had yet to accomplish that statistical feat.

The achievement is just the latest for Westbrook, who is fresh off becoming just the second player in league history to average a triple-double per game over the course of an entire season. He also broke the record for most total triple-doubles in a season (42) last year.