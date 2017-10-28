Oklahoma City Thunder plane lands safely despite massive dent in nose

The Oklahoma City Thunder's charter flight landed safely in Chicago after Friday's game in Minnesota despite a massive dent in the nose of the airplane.

Thunder star Carmelo Anthony posted a picture of the plane's dented nose on Instagram:

What possibly could we have hit in the SKY at this time of night? Everyone is Safe, Though. “All Praise Due” #ThunderStrong A post shared by Carmelo Anthony (@carmeloanthony) on Oct 27, 2017 at 11:12pm PDT

According to ESPN's Royce Young, the Thunder landed in Chicago around 1 a.m. local time. The cause of the dent in the plane is unknown.

Per Young, a Thunder official said there was nothing "extreme or out of the ordinary" about the flight that would have led to the plane's nose being damaged.

The Thunder played in Minnesota against the Timberwolves on Friday night, where they lost 119-116 to fall to 2-3. They left Minneapolis around 11:30 p.m. for Chicago, where they have a game scheduled against the Bulls on Saturday at 8 p.m. ET.