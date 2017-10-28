Anthony Davis returns for New Orleans Pelicans against Cleveland Cavaliers

The Pelicans will also have the newly signed Josh Smith in the lineup

NBA.com staff reports

Oct 28, 2017 6:03 PM ET

0:23

Anthony Davis is forced to leave Tuesday contest in Portland with a left knee injury.

After missing one game with a left knee injury, Anthony Davis will return to the Pelicans' lineup Saturday night against the Cavaliers, coach Alvin Gentry confirmed.  Davis will not have a minutes restriction, Gentry said.

Davis suffered the injury Tuesday night in the first quarter of the Pelicans' 103-93 loss to the Trail Blazers in Portland.

The Pelicans will also have the services of veteran forward Josh Smith, who was signed Saturday after the team received an injury hardship exemption by the NBA. 

