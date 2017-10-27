Tom Thibodeau says Jimmy Butler (illness) should return to lineup tonight

NBA.com staff reports

Oct 27, 2017 12:13 PM ET

* Tonight on NBA TV:  Thunder vs. Timberwolves (8 ET)

Barring an unforeseen circumstance, the Minnesota Timberwolves' starting lineup should get its All-Star back tonight. Wolves coach Tom Thibodeau said early Friday afternoon that swingman Jimmy Butler -- who has missed the last two games due to an upper respiratory infection -- is expected back in the lineup against Oklahoma City.

Butler ranks third on the Wolves in scoring (13.3 points per game) and is off to a slow start to 2017-18, shooting 39.5 percent overall and 33.3 percent on 3-pointers. He has contributed in other ways as his offense comes around, averaging a four assists and a team-best two steals per game.

