Tom Thibodeau says Jimmy Butler (illness) should return to lineup tonight

Barring an unforeseen circumstance, the Minnesota Timberwolves' starting lineup should get its All-Star back tonight. Wolves coach Tom Thibodeau said early Friday afternoon that swingman Jimmy Butler -- who has missed the last two games due to an upper respiratory infection -- is expected back in the lineup against Oklahoma City.

Butler ranks third on the Wolves in scoring (13.3 points per game) and is off to a slow start to 2017-18, shooting 39.5 percent overall and 33.3 percent on 3-pointers. He has contributed in other ways as his offense comes around, averaging a four assists and a team-best two steals per game.