Paul Millsap gets tribute video, huge ovation in return to Atlanta

NBA.com staff reports

Oct 27, 2017 9:32 PM ET

What do four All-Star seasons get you? 

A warm tribute video and a standing ovation in your former stomping grounds. 

Former Hawk Paul Millsap enjoyed such a reception upon his return to Phillips Arena on Friday, his first game in Atlanta since signing with the Nuggets during the offseason. 

Millsap enjoyed the four best seasons of his career with the Hawks, making the All-Star Game in each one while averaging 17.4 points and 8.3 rebounds in nearly 300 games.  

He's since moved on, but he obviously won't be forgotten any time soon in the ATL. 

Copyright © 2017 NBA Media Ventures, LLC. All rights reserved.

Privacy Policy | Accessibility and Closed Caption | Terms of Use |

NBA.com is part of Turner Sports Digital, part of the Turner Sports & Entertainment Digital Network.

Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. A Time Warner Company.