Paul Millsap gets tribute video, huge ovation in return to Atlanta

What do four All-Star seasons get you?

A warm tribute video and a standing ovation in your former stomping grounds.

Former Hawk Paul Millsap enjoyed such a reception upon his return to Phillips Arena on Friday, his first game in Atlanta since signing with the Nuggets during the offseason.

The standing ovation Paul Millsap got minutes ago in Philips Arena. pic.twitter.com/RnT9rt9Qw9 — Ally Sturm (@AllySturm) October 28, 2017

Millsap enjoyed the four best seasons of his career with the Hawks, making the All-Star Game in each one while averaging 17.4 points and 8.3 rebounds in nearly 300 games.

He's since moved on, but he obviously won't be forgotten any time soon in the ATL.