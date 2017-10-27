Nikola Jokic's interview interrupted by Richard Jefferson's dunk

0:30 Play Nikola Jokic's interview on Thursday was unexpectedly interrupted.

The interview circuit is as much a staple in the lives of NBA players as stretching, shootarounds, weight lifting and other rote tasks. Such was the case for Nikola Jokic yesterday as he spoke with a reporter during the Denver Nuggets' practice yesterday.

The Nuggets were practicing at the sparkling, new Atlanta facility owned by teammate (and former Hawks star) Paul Millsap. What was a ho-hum interview about the upcoming game, the Nuggets' slow start to the season and more was suddenly (and unintentionally) livened up.

The best things about all of this?

As Jokic was speaking about tonight's game, practice was still going on behind him. New teammate Richard Jefferson got loose for a dunk on someone and the practice erupted in reaction -- all of which Jokic missed.

His reaction to it all was classic, including a "what happened?" question at the end ...