Giannis Antetokoumpo's quick start to season creates new obstacles on court

MILWAUKEE -- Each game the Milwaukee Bucks play this season has a pronounced duality to it, as far as what the team and organization seek to achieve.

There’s the macro purpose of winning games, entertaining fans and making the playoffs. Then there’s the micro purpose that actually might wind up being more instrumental to the Bucks’ long-term fortunes and ambitions.

That is, the ongoing development of Giannis Antetokounmpo as Milwaukee’s cornerstone player and the NBA’s Unicorn Flavor of the Month.

Antetokounmpo is the real deal and has been for a while. When the franchise’s sparkling new facility opens next fall -- two blocks and a world away from the old Milwaukee Arena they dusted off for their throwback Thursday game against the Celtics -- it rightly will begin its useful life as the House That Giannis Built.

Antetokounmpo’s remarkable start to the 2017-18 schedule has people chronicling his achievements and taking his pulse after every game. Yes, he leads the Bucks in minutes, points, rebounds, assists, steals, player efficiency rating (an astounding 37.3) and usage rate (34.8 percent). And yes, no Milwaukee player ever has scored more through the first five games of a season; Antetokounmpo’s 175 points moved him past Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, who opened 1970-71 with 171 through five performances (before adding 81 more in the next two games).

It’s a tough way to go through a season, though, with folks monitoring his every move and running the math every time Antetokounmpo posts his crooked numbers. At some point he will fall off his record-setting pace for this, that or the other thing. The Bucks will have doubled or tripled the sample size -- five games represents a mere 6.1 percent of their schedule -- and everyone can get busy with the short check list that really will define his and his team’s success.

1. Did Milwaukee win?

2. Did Antetokounmpo finish the game healthy?

3. How did this opponent defend against and/or attack him?

Antetokounmpo knows that his status as an All-Star, Kia MVP candidate or future Mt. Rushmore figure depends first and foremost on No. 1. He’ll only max out his individual potential if he can make sure the Bucks max out theirs.

No. 2 is essential, too, particularly for a team that has dealt with multiple injuries in recent seasons, most notably Khris Middleton’s torn hamstring a year ago and Jabari Parker’s serial ACL blowouts.

Hardly anyone gets out of The Association unscathed, but let’s hope for our own curious and selfish sake that the "Greek Freak" stays closer to LeBron James-and Kevin Garnett-healthy for most of his career.As for No. 3, that’s straight basketball business and it was on display against Boston Thursday. The Celtics already had suffered at Antetokounmpo’s hand in their home opener last week when he notched 37 points and 13 rebounds in Milwaukee’s 108-100 victory. But then, that was the tail end of a back-to-back after they started in Cleveland 24 hours earlier -- and Boston still was rattled from the sudden loss of free agent All-Star Gordon Hayward’s services for the season.