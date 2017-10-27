Golden State Warriors' Draymond Green, Washington Wizards' Bradley Beal ejected after altercation

Warriors forward Draymond Green and Wizards guard Bradley Beal were ejected following an altercation late in the first half of Friday's game at Oracle Arena.

Beal struck Green's head from behind while grappling for position on a 3-point attempt by Kelly Oubre with 19 seconds remaining in the second quarter. The two clinched and toppled over the baseline as their teammates converged.

Both players were assessed with technicals and banished to the locker room. Green had been given a previous technical earlier in the game.

The Warriors capitalized on Beal's absence, outscoring the Wizards by 17 in the second half en route to a 120-117 victory.