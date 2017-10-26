This Week In History: Derrick Rose makes NBA debut in 2008

1:17 Play Derrick Rose makes his NBA debut against the Milwaukee Bucks.

After suffering through a dismal 33-win campaign in 2007-08, the Chicago Bulls had a 1.7 percent chance of landing the top pick in the 2008 NBA Draft. Yet they defied those odds and did precisely that, selecting future Kia MVP winner Derrick Rose with the No. 1 overall pick.

While it would take a while for Rose to go from fresh-faced rookie to eventual best player in the league, he showed flashes of those elite skills in his first NBA game on Oct. 28, 2008. The rookie guard and Chicago native (who also started the game) had 11 points, nine assists, three steals and four rebounds in a 108-95 victory against the Milwaukee Bucks.

Rose had his share of struggles in the game, notching four turnovers, but overall dazzled the hometown crowd with his play.

"It's way more intense," he said after that first game. "I'm playing in an NBA game in my hometown. I don't know if it can get any better."

