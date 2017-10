Candace Buckner of The Washington Post joins us to talk about the Washington Wizards' loss in L.A., their upcoming matchup with Golden State on Friday, and much more.

Then John Schuhmann joins to take a look at how Oklahoma City is distributing shots early in the season.

* * *

