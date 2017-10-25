Report: Veteran forward Josh Smith to sign with New Orleans Pelicans

NBA.com staff reports

Oct 25, 2017 7:46 PM ET

Los Angeles Lakers v Houston Rockets

Josh Smith has averaged 14.6 points, 7.5 rebounds and 3.1 assists in his 12-year NBA career.

With the New Orleans Pelicans dealing with injuries, veteran forward Josh Smith plans to sign with the team, according to Shams Charania of The Vertical.

Smith will reportedly be signing with New Orleans under a hardship exception, due to injuries to Rajon Rondo, Alexis Ajinca and Frank Jackson. All-Star forward Anthony Davis left the Pelicans' loss in Portland on Tuesday night in the first quarter after injuring his left knee. MRI results were negative, but Davis remains day-to-day.

Charania reports that Smith is expected to be available for the Pelicans’ road game against the Kings on Thursday night.

Over his 12 years in the NBA, Smith has averaged 14.6 points, 7.5 rebounds and 3.1 assists in stints with the Hawks, Pistons, Clippers and most recently with the Rockets in 2015-16.

Copyright © 2017 NBA Media Ventures, LLC. All rights reserved.

Privacy Policy | Accessibility and Closed Caption | Terms of Use |

NBA.com is part of Turner Sports Digital, part of the Turner Sports & Entertainment Digital Network.

Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. A Time Warner Company.