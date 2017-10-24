This Week In History: Anthony Davis scores 50 points vs. Denver Nuggets in 2016

1:29 Play Anthony Davis was in the zone against the Nuggets last season.

On Oct. 26, 2016, Anthony Davis did everything he could for the New Orleans Pelicans. In an eventual 107-102 home loss to the Denver Nuggets, Davis poured in 50 points -- marking the second-highest scoring effort in his career. He added 15 rebounds, seven steals, four blocks and five assists in one of the best individual stat lines of the 2016-17 season.

The Pelicans had a shot at the win, but rookie Buddy Hield’s 3-point attempt from the right wing misfired, allowing Denver to collect a rebound and, eventually, seal the victory.

Some other notes to take away from Davis' monster scoring night:

* Davis had 28 points by halftime and 40 through three quarters.

* Overall, he was 17 of 34 from the field and 16 of 17 from the foul line.

“It’s tough. It probably wasn’t enough. I missed like three layups at the basket, some chip shots that I normally make,” Davis said after the loss.

BOX SCORE | HIGHLIGHTS | MORE THIS WEEK IN HISTORY