On this week's episode of NBA Soundsystem, we take a tour of Memphis, Tennessee with Leigh Ellis of NBA TV's The Starters.

We eat world-class barbecue at The Rendezvous, talk Memphis Grizzlies history, admire the skills of coach David Fizdale, and appreciate the influence of Memphis music at Sun Studio.

Leigh Ellis outside of iconic Sun Studio in Memphis, Tennessee.

