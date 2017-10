Minnesota Timberwolves guard Jimmy Butler will not play tonight due to illness. Shabazz Muhammad will get the start against the Indiana Pacers.

Acquired from the Chicago Bulls in the offseason, Butler is averaging 13.3 points, 5.7 rebounds and 4.0 assists for the Wolves through three games.