Los Angeles Lakers exercise 2018-19 options on Brandon Ingram, Larry Nance Jr.

Oct 24, 2017 6:27 PM ET

LOS ANGELES (AP) -- The Los Angeles Lakers have exercised their contract options on forwards Brandon Ingram and Larry Nance Jr. for the 2018-19 season.

The widely expected moves were announced Tuesday.

Ingram was the No. 2 overall pick out of Duke in the 2016 draft. The long-armed wing player averaged 9.4 points and 4.0 rebounds per game as a rookie. While he still hasn't become the superstar scorer that the Lakers want, he is averaging 14.7 points in the first three games of this season.

Nance was the 27th overall pick in the 2015 draft. The athletic dunker is a key part of the Lakers' rotation when healthy, and he has started all three games for the Lakers this season, scoring 11.3 points per game.

