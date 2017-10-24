New Orleans Pelicans' Anthony Davis leaves game with left knee injury; MRI comes back negative

NBA.com staff reports

Oct 24, 2017 10:55 PM ET

0:23

Anthony Davis has had injuries with his left knee before, ending his seasons in 2012-13 and 2015-16.

New Orleans Pelicans forward Anthony Davis left Tuesday night's game against the Portland Trail Blazers with a left knee injury and did not return.

Davis' left knee appeared to buckle as he posted up Maurice Harkless on the Pelicans' opening possession. Davis continued to play until he bumped knees with Damian Lillard a few minutes later.

At that point, Davis limped to the locker room under his own power with 6:59 left in the first quarter.

According to Pelicans sideline reporter Jennifer Hale, Davis initially tweaked his knee during pregame warmups.

Davis underwent an MRI exam at the arena in Portland. After the game, Pelicans coach Alvin Gentry said the MRI was negative.

 

Copyright © 2017 NBA Media Ventures, LLC. All rights reserved.

Privacy Policy | Accessibility and Closed Caption | Terms of Use |

NBA.com is part of Turner Sports Digital, part of the Turner Sports & Entertainment Digital Network.

Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. A Time Warner Company.