New Orleans Pelicans' Anthony Davis leaves game with left knee injury; MRI comes back negative

New Orleans Pelicans forward Anthony Davis left Tuesday night's game against the Portland Trail Blazers with a left knee injury and did not return.

Davis' left knee appeared to buckle as he posted up Maurice Harkless on the Pelicans' opening possession. Davis continued to play until he bumped knees with Damian Lillard a few minutes later.

At that point, Davis limped to the locker room under his own power with 6:59 left in the first quarter.

According to Pelicans sideline reporter Jennifer Hale, Davis initially tweaked his knee during pregame warmups.

As @PelicansNBA AD gets MRI on L knee, getting word he tweaked knee during pre game warmups & was trying to make a go of it bf Harkless bump — Jennifer Hale (@JenHale504) October 25, 2017

Davis underwent an MRI exam at the arena in Portland. After the game, Pelicans coach Alvin Gentry said the MRI was negative.