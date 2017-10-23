Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry consoles grieving nephew of Dallas Mavericks guard Devin Harris

NBA.com staff reports

Oct 23, 2017 9:23 PM ET

Warriors star Stephen Curry took time out of his pregame routine Monday in Dallas to console Brayden Harris, the nephew of Mavericks guard Devin Harris, after his father Bruce Harris was killed in a car accident last week. 

Curry also signed several items for nine-year-old Brayden, the Dallas Morning News reported.   

Devin Harris did not play in Monday's game, and is not sure when he will return. 

"I lost my brother tragically and it's been a tough week," Harris said. "The family is taking it pretty hard, as you would expect them to. Probably the toughest thing I've had to deal with, dealing with myself, trying to explain it to his kids, my kids - it's just been tough.

"I can only sit in the house for so long. And these are my brothers, too. I spend every day with them, so just to be able to be around them has to be a healing them for me as well. I came to spend some time with my nephew to try to get his mind off of it."

