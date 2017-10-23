Warriors' Stephen Curry, Andre Iguodala fined for actions in Memphis

Official release

Oct 23, 2017 5:00 PM ET

Golden State's Stephen Curry has been fined $50,000 for throwing his mouthpiece on Saturday.

NEW YORK – Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry has been fined $50,000 for throwing his mouthpiece in the direction of a game official, it was announced today by Kiki VanDeWeghe, Executive Vice President, Basketball Operations.

The incident, for which Curry was ejected, occurred with 43.6 seconds remaining in the 4th quarter of the Warriors’ 111-101 loss to the Memphis Grizzlies on Saturday, Oct. 21 at FedEx Forum.

0:10


As part of the same incident, Warriors forward Andre Iguodala has been fined $15,000 for verbally abusing a game official.

