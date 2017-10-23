Morning Tip Q&A: Avery Bradley

He was the big brother, the leader, the guy who comforted Isaiah Thomas after his sister had been killed in an auto accident. No one had to ask Avery Bradley to do it; that’s what he did in Boston, as the Celtics rebuilt their franchise from the championship contending days through the dark years, taking what he’d learned from KG and Pierce and dropping that knowledge on Boston’s younger players.

An emotional scene in Boston as Isaiah Thomas will try to play in Game 1 vs. the Bulls pic.twitter.com/SwGSsYZjvN — The Crossover (@TheCrossover) April 16, 2017

Bradley played 413 games over seven seasons in Boston from 2010, when the Celtics took him in the first round out of Texas, until last July 7, when Boston traded him to Detroit so that the Celtics could clear cap room to sign free agent Gordon Hayward. He wasn’t exactly shocked; even though he’d provided Boston with great perimeter defense -- breaking on the scene in 2012 when he stuffed Dwyane Wade at the rim in a nationally televised game -- and gradually improved his offensive game the last few seasons to be a complement to Thomas in the Boston backcourt last year, he knew Boston had been building for this moment, when it could attract an impact free agent.

Yet another one of the stream of players from the Seattle-Tacoma area, Bradley played much of his early ball in the same backcourts in the area with Abdul Gaddy, a star guard in his own right that wound up going to the University of Washington. But Bradley went to Findlay Prep in Vegas before going to Texas as a one-and-done. Again starting over, now at 26, Bradley will take over for Kentavious Caldwell-Pope at the two for the Pistons, with Stan Van Gundy needing proven veteran voices in his still-relatively young locker room. Bradley’s looking to show he can score and defend, and earn a big payday as one of the top two-way guards available in free agency, whether in Detroit or elsewhere.

0:59 Play In Boston, Avery Bradley thrived as a two-way player.

Me: I wonder if it’s easy to turn the page on Boston now that the games have started, or is there a part of you that’s still processing what happened?

Avery Bradley: Yeah, part of me still is. But I’m just taking it day by day, game by game. I’m just going out there trying to compete, playing the way that I know how to play, and not thinking about it. At the end of the day, this is a business. I understand that. The Celtics made some decisions that they needed to make to better their organization, so I respect that. Now I’m here and I’m part of a great organization. I have some great teammates and a great coach, and I’m just looking forward to keep growing as a player and a person. I continue to say that. I think I’m definitely going to continue growing here.

Me: Did Stan say specifically that they want you to grow and evolve here as a player and a leader?

AB: Yes, they have. That’s something that me and Stan talked about over the summer, and now once the season’s started, you can see that he’s given me the opportunity. I’m taking it day by day as far as leadership. I don’t want to just come in here and boss people around. I’m trying to lead by example. But I’m definitely challenging myself to be a better player, the player I want to be.

Me: Where do you think you need to improve?

AB: Offensively, I feel like I have a chance to show more of my game. And defensively, I just want to continue to grow as well. I want to give myself a chance to not only make first team (all defense), but be in the Defensive Player of the Year conversation.