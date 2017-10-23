Knee injury sidelines Miami Heat's Hassan Whiteside for second straight game

MIAMI (AP) -- Miami Heat center Hassan Whiteside is missing his second straight game, sitting out Monday's matchup with the Atlanta Hawks with a bruised left knee.

Whiteside got hurt in Miami's season-opening loss at Orlando, a game where he finished with 26 points and 22 rebounds. He is listed as day-to-day and will be re-evaluated before Miami's Wednesday home game with San Antonio.

The Hawks are also to be without two starters. An MRI exam performed in Miami on point guard Dennis Schroder showed he has a sprained left ankle, and forward Ersan Ilyasova is also going to sit out the Heat game with a strained left knee. Schroder got hurt Sunday in Brooklyn, saying afterward he also had a bruised foot.

Schroder averaged 23.3 points and 6.7 assists in his first three games. He took 69 shots in those, more than any other two Atlanta players combined had in those contests. Ilyasova left Sunday's game in the third quarter.