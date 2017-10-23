Reports: Eric Bledsoe sent home from shootaround, Suns engaged in trade talks

Eric Bledsoe's time in Phoenix could soon come to an end.

After tweeting "I Dont wanna be here" on Sunday night, and after coach Earl Watson was fired, Chris Haynes of ESPN reports Bledsoe was sent home from morning shootaround on Monday and will not play against Sacramento tonight.

ESPN Sources: Eric Bledsoe met with team this morning before shootaround and he was sent home. He will not play tonight against Sacramento. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) October 23, 2017

Now, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reports the Suns are "engaged in trade talks with several teams". The Bucks and Knicks are two of the teams reportedly interested, according to Marc Stein of The New York Times and Ian Begley of ESPN:

Sources: Suns engaged in trade talks w/ several teams on Bledsoe. Phoenix soliciting offers with expectation he’s on move elsewhere. https://t.co/mj4raCATlp — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) October 23, 2017

The Bucks are a team that has expressed interest in trading for Eric Bledsoe, according to league sources — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) October 23, 2017

The Knicks are among the teams who have reached out to Phoenix recently about trading for guard Eric Bledsoe, per league sources. https://t.co/INmuthUPc6 — Ian Begley (@IanBegley) October 23, 2017

Bledsoe reacted to all of the news surrounding his name with a simple tweet: "Good morning".

Good morning — Eric Bledsoe (@EBled2) October 23, 2017

The Suns are 0-3 to start the season, which includes two losses by more than 40 points. The 27-year-old Bledsoe has played with Phoenix since 2013 with averages of 18.8 points and 6.0 assists.