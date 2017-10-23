Reports: Eric Bledsoe sent home from shootaround, Suns engaged in trade talks

NBA.com staff reports

Oct 23, 2017 1:36 PM ET

The Phoenix Suns fired coach Earl Watson on Sunday and are off to an 0-3 start to this season.

Eric Bledsoe's time in Phoenix could soon come to an end.

After tweeting "I Dont wanna be here" on Sunday night, and after coach Earl Watson was fired, Chris Haynes of ESPN reports Bledsoe was sent home from morning shootaround on Monday and will not play against Sacramento tonight.

Now, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reports the Suns are "engaged in trade talks with several teams". The Bucks and Knicks are two of the teams reportedly interested, according to Marc Stein of The New York Times and Ian Begley of ESPN:

Bledsoe reacted to all of the news surrounding his name with a simple tweet: "Good morning".

The Suns are 0-3 to start the season, which includes two losses by more than 40 points. The 27-year-old Bledsoe has played with Phoenix since 2013 with averages of 18.8 points and 6.0 assists

