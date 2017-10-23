Dwyane Wade moving to reserve role for Cleveland Cavaliers

NBA.com staff reports

Oct 23, 2017 12:58 PM ET

Dwyane Wade will help lead the second unit after struggling to fit with the starting five.

After trying his hand as a starter in the Cleveland Cavaliers lineup, Dwyane Wade is moving over to a backup role. 

Coach Tyronn Lue said at shootaround today that Wade spoke with him and asked to be moved to a reserve role. Wade signed with the Cavs days after being bought out by the Chicago Bulls, reuniting him with former Miami Heat running mate LeBron James. But Wade has struggled in his starting role, shooting 28 percent (7-for-25) while averaging two rebounds and 3.3. assists per game in 23.7 minutes per game.

"Before I decided to come here -- when I was thinking about coming here -- we talked about the team, what the team was and we both talked about the opportunity for me to kind of lead the second group," Wade said Mondy. "But we also both talked about what I have always done my whole career -- I've always started.

"Our goal was to try and see how it was, but I just decided early [rather than] later just to get to the unit I would be more comfortable in and can probably be better with this team. Why wait? Three games in, why wait to get in there with those guys."

Wade's move out of the starting lineup allows J.R. Smith to return to the role he had on the Cavs the last 2 1/2 seasons -- starting shooting guard. Smith was initially 'hurt' by the news he had lost his starting job to Wade, but vowed to not cause a disruption on the team over it.

 

