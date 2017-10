Toronto's Jonas Valanciunas suffered a left ankle sprain when he was fouled by Philadelphia's Dario Saric in the first half of the Raptors' 128-84 win over the 76ers.

Valanciunas stayed in to shoot his free throws but was replaced about two minutes later and headed to the locker room. He did not return.

Raptors coach Dwane Casey said Valanciunas would soon undergo an MRI exam.

Valanciunas was coming off a strong season debut, scoring 23 points with 15 rebounds in Thursday night's victory.