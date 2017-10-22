Report: Phoenix Suns fire head coach Earl Watson after team's 0-3 start

Phoenix Suns head coach Earl Watson has been fired by the team after the team's 0-3 start according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

The Suns lost by 30 or points in two of those games, as the franchise is in the midst of a rebuild centering around developing young players such as Devin Booker and rookie Josh Jackson.

The Suns have averaged 98 points per game while giving up 128.7 to start the season.

Earlier in the day point guard Eric Bledsoe tweeted his frustrations on the start of the season.

Per Elias, the Suns making a coaching change just three games into the season is tied for the second earliest coaching change in NBA history ‎ Fewest games into a season before a head coaching change:

1971-72: Buffalo Braves fired Dolph Schayes after 1 game.

2017-18: Phoenix Suns fired Earl Watson after 3 games.

1952-53: Baltimore Bullets fired Chick Reiser after 3 games.

Phoenix coach Earl Watson has been fired, league sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) October 22, 2017