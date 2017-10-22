Phoenix Suns guard Eric Bledsoe: 'I Dont wanna be here.'

Associated Press

Oct 22, 2017 6:05 PM ET

PHOENIX (AP) -- Phoenix Suns guard Eric Bledsoe vented his frustration with the struggling team on social media Sunday, tweeting: "I Dont wanna be here."

The Suns dropped to 0-3 on Saturday night with a 130-88 loss at the Los Angeles Clippers, their second blowout loss of the season. On Wednesday night at home, they lost 124-76 to the Portland Trail Blazers, the most one-sided season-opening loss in NBA history and the most one-sided loss in team history.

Long the subject of trade rumors, the 27-year-old Bledsoe is averaging 15.7 points and 3.0 assists this season - his fifth with the Suns.

