LA Clippers guard Milos Teodosic helped off court with left foot injury

NBA.com staff reports

Oct 22, 2017 12:32 AM ET

Milos Teodosic was carried off the court by teammates after falling to the floor late in the second quarter.

Milos Teodosic sustained a left foot injury late in the second quarter of the LA Clippers' home opener against the Phoenix Suns.

Chasing down an offense rebound, Teodosic stepped on Devin Booker's foot and fell to the court. He then slammed his fist into the court in obvious pain before teammates carried him off of the floor.

Teodosic could not put any weight on the injured foot, although eventually he was able to hop back to the locker room.

The Clippers said X-rays on Teodosic's foot were negative for a break, and he will undergo an MRI exam to determine the extent of the injury, reports ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Teodosic, 30, signed with the Clippers this offseason after starring in the EuroLeague. He had six points and six assists Thursday in his NBA debut.

Copyright © 2017 NBA Media Ventures, LLC. All rights reserved.

Privacy Policy | Accessibility and Closed Caption | Terms of Use |

NBA.com is part of Turner Sports Digital, part of the Turner Sports & Entertainment Digital Network.

Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. A Time Warner Company.