Steph Curry, Kevin Durant ejected In Golden State Warriors' Loss To Memphis Grizzlies

Frustrated after a no-call late in the fourth quarter, Steph Curry fired his mouthpiece at official Scott Wall and was promptly ejected in the Warriors' 110-101 loss to the Grizzlies.

Kevin Durant was also tossed after barking at an official.

On his way to the locker room, Durant flashed his ring finger to the crowd amid a chorus of boos.

Golden State dropped to 1-2 on the young season. The Warriors only lost 15 games last season and two of them came against Memphis.