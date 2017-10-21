Steph Curry, Kevin Durant ejected In Golden State Warriors' Loss To Memphis Grizzlies

Frustrated after a no-call late in the fourth quarter, Steph Curry fired his mouthpiece at official Scott Wall and was promptly ejected in the Warriors' 110-101 loss to the Grizzlies.
Kevin Durant was also tossed after barking at an official.
Steph's throwing mouthpieces again... pic.twitter.com/5RfzNFSWqb— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) October 22, 2017
On his way to the locker room, Durant flashed his ring finger to the crowd amid a chorus of boos.
Golden State dropped to 1-2 on the young season. The Warriors only lost 15 games last season and two of them came against Memphis.