Dallas Mavericks guard Dennis Smith Jr. out with knee injury

Oct 20, 2017 8:54 PM ET

DALLAS (AP) -- Dallas Mavericks rookie point guard Dennis Smith Jr. missed Friday's game against the Sacramento Kings with swelling in his left knee.

Smith, the ninth pick in the NBA draft out of North Carolina State, had 16 points and 10 assists in the Mavericks' season-opening loss to the Atlanta Hawks.

Smith participated in the Mavericks' shoot around on Friday morning and was a late scratch.

The Mavericks were also missing guard Devin Harris, who was granted leave of absence after his brother died on Thursday.

Copyright © 2017 NBA Media Ventures, LLC. All rights reserved.

Privacy Policy | Accessibility and Closed Caption | Terms of Use |

NBA.com is part of Turner Sports Digital, part of the Turner Sports & Entertainment Digital Network.

Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. A Time Warner Company.